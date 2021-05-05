 Skip to main content
Chart of the week: Margin debt
What's fueling the stock market's dramatic yearlong rally? In part, it's debt: FINRA, the securities industry's self-regulator, says investors had borrowed a record $823 billion against their portfolios as of March.

Margin debt

That's up 70% in the past year, the biggest increase since the dot-com bubble of early 2000. FINRA's total includes debt taken on by hedge funds such as Archegos, which collapsed in March owing billions of dollars, as well as that owed by individual investors.

Investing with borrowed money is called buying on margin. It magnifies the potential gain, but when a bet goes the wrong way the lender can ask an investor to put up more money or sell the shares.

