Chart of the week: Miles driven
Chart of the week: Miles driven

Americans have almost, but not quite, returned to their old pre-pandemic driving habits.

Miles driven, September 2021

Vehicle miles traveled in September, the latest month for which the Federal Highway Administration has data, were about 4% below the pre-pandemic level of early last year. They're also up 65% from the low in April 2020, when much of the economy was locked down and people were staying home to avoid infection.

The biggest rebound happened in the summer of 2020 as businesses reopened, but mileage has climbed 8% this year. The government estimates that driving has risen 8.9% in the past year on Missouri's urban arterial roads, and 7.2% on the state's rural highways. In Illinois, the increase is 6.7% in urban areas and 9.8% in rural areas.

News