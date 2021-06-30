 Skip to main content
Chart of the week: Missouri unemployment claims
The number of Missourians making an initial request for unemployment benefits has fallen close to pre-pandemic levels in recent weeks. State officials received 3,884 new claims in the week that ended June 19, down from 17,358 in the comparable week a year ago.

As of a week earlier, the week that ended June 12, Missouri processed 54,287 continuing claims. That compared with 218,596 continuing claims in the comparable week of 2020. The numbers don't yet reflect Gov. Mike Parson's decision to cut off supplemental federal benefits effective June 12.

