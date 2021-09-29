Chart of the week: Natural gas futures

The Old Farmer's Almanac says most of the U.S. should brace for "positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures" this winter, so get ready for some high heating bills.

To make things worse, natural gas prices have nearly tripled in the past year. The fuel that's been between $2 and $3 per million BTU for the past five years is now up to $5.84 on the futures market. Analysts cite a combination of strong demand and limited supply, with less gas than usual in storage in preparation for winter.