 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chart of the week: Natural gas futures
0 comments

Chart of the week: Natural gas futures

{{featured_button_text}}

The Old Farmer's Almanac says most of the U.S. should brace for "positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures" this winter, so get ready for some high heating bills.

Natural gas futures price

To make things worse, natural gas prices have nearly tripled in the past year. The fuel that's been between $2 and $3 per million BTU for the past five years is now up to $5.84 on the futures market. Analysts cite a combination of strong demand and limited supply, with less gas than usual in storage in preparation for winter.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News