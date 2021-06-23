Chart of the week: Personal income growth

Missourians' personal income grew a stunning 74.0% in the first quarter, boosted by an unprecedented amount of government stimulus payments. Most Americans got two checks during the quarter, one for $600 and one for $1,400.
Missouri's income growth was above the national average of 59.7%. Although most of the increase was from government transfer payments, Missourians' employment earnings grew a strong 9.8%. Some of that reflected profit-sharing payments by automakers including General Motors.
In Illinois, personal income rose 59.9% and employment earnings increased 6.0%.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
