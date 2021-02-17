 Skip to main content
Chart of the week: Public companies in St. Louis
Chart of the week: Public companies in St. Louis

Aegion, which announced plans this week to go private, will become the latest of many St. Louis companies to leave the stock market. The area currently has 29 companies listed on major exchanges, down from 75 twenty years ago.

St. Louis area public companies

Companies left the public market for various reasons: being acquired, going private or going bankrupt. The number has been stable in recent years, however, and with Clayton-based Nerdy planning to go public, there's hope that it will stay that way.

