Chart of the week: Quit rates by state

Thanks to new government data , we now know how much the Great Resignation is affecting each state. Americans are leaving their jobs at a record rate, and that rate is even higher in Missouri and Illinois.

In Missouri, 3.3% of all workers left their jobs in August, compared with 2.9% nationally. Illinois' quit rate was 3.5%. The quit rate can be considered a good sign: People usually are more willing to leave a job when they're confident of being able to find another one.