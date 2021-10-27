Chart of the week: Quit rates by state

Thanks to new government data, we now know how much the Great Resignation is affecting each state. Americans are leaving their jobs at a record rate, and that rate is even higher in Missouri and Illinois.
In Missouri, 3.3% of all workers left their jobs in August, compared with 2.9% nationally. Illinois' quit rate was 3.5%. The quit rate can be considered a good sign: People usually are more willing to leave a job when they're confident of being able to find another one.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today