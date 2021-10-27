 Skip to main content
Chart of the week: Quit rates by state
Thanks to new government data, we now know how much the Great Resignation is affecting each state. Americans are leaving their jobs at a record rate, and that rate is even higher in Missouri and Illinois. 

Quit rate for US, Missouri and Illinois

In Missouri, 3.3% of all workers left their jobs in August, compared with 2.9% nationally. Illinois' quit rate was 3.5%. The quit rate can be considered a good sign: People usually are more willing to leave a job when they're confident of being able to find another one.

