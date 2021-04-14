Chart of the week: Record job openings

It seems like a paradox: The number of Americans working is down by 8 million since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but employers are trying to hire at a record rate. The Labor Department said last week that employers were trying to fill 7.4 million jobs at the end of February, up from the pre-pandemic level of 7 million. That's 4.9% of all jobs in the economy, which is a record high.
The report indicates that hiring should continue at a brisk pace in coming months. It also shows, however, the difficulty employers are having in filling positions. Some people are content to live on stimulus and unemployment checks instead of looking for work, while others still aren't comfortable re-entering the workforce during a pandemic.