Chart of the week: Remote work
While a few companies have announced permanent work-from-anywhere policies, many are calling people back to the office. In April, just 18% of employees were working remotely because of the pandemic, down from 35% last May. That translates to about 21 million people returning to their workplaces.

Working at home

The numbers vary greatly by occupation. One-third of professional and management employees are working remotely, which is little changed from the 35% teleworking last May. In sales-related jobs, though, the work-from-home count has fallen from 31% to 13%. Just 12% of health care practitioners are now working remotely, down from 24%. In service occupations, such as personal care and building maintenance, only 2.5% of jobs are being done from home.

Sports