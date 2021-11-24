 Skip to main content
Chart of the week: Rental car inflation
Chart of the week: Rental car inflation

Consumers are seeing inflation everywhere from the supermarket to the gas station, but it's especially noticeable at car rental agencies.

Rental car inflation

Rental companies trimmed their fleets when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Demand has come back, but they can't get the new cars they need because a shortage of semiconductors is limiting auto production. The result: Rental cars cost 39% more in October than they did a year ago.

The inflation number looked even worse this spring, when the comparison was with a locked-down economy. Rental cars in May cost twice as much as they did a year earlier.

