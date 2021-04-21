 Skip to main content
Chart of the week: Restaurant jobs in St. Louis
Chart of the week: Restaurant jobs in St. Louis

Few industries have been hit harder by COVID-19 than what the Labor Department calls "food services and drinking places." You know them as bars and restaurants.

Bar and restaurant jobs in metro St. Louis

Around 30,000 jobs came back when lockdown requirements ended last May and June, but employment hasn't budged much since then, and Ian Froeb counted more than 50 local restaurants that closed permanently last year. Even after a promising gain of 4,200 jobs in March, the industry remains 15,600 jobs, or 14%, below its pre-pandemic level.

