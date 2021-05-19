Chart of the week: Restaurant sales

The Commerce Department's monthly report on retail sales provides a good measuring stick for how much various parts of the economy have reopened. Eating and drinking places were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with their receipts falling 55% between February and April of last year.
Sales climbed back last summer, only to dip again in November and December as COVID-19 infections rose. By last month, though, bar and restaurant sales had recovered to 98% of their pre-pandemic peak.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today