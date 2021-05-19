 Skip to main content
Chart of the week: Restaurant sales
The Commerce Department's monthly report on retail sales provides a good measuring stick for how much various parts of the economy have reopened. Eating and drinking places were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with their receipts falling 55% between February and April of last year.

Bar and restaurant sales

Sales climbed back last summer, only to dip again in November and December as COVID-19 infections rose. By last month, though, bar and restaurant sales had recovered to 98% of their pre-pandemic peak.

