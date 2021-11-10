 Skip to main content
Chart of the week: Rising hospitality wages
When workers are in short supply, employers have to pay more. That's happening in the leisure and hospitality sector, where hourly wages have risen 11.2% in the past year, compared with an economy-wide increase of 4.9%.

The industry includes restaurants, bars, casinos and entertainment venues. Leisure and hospitality workers earned an average of $19.04 an hour in October, up from $16.71 two years earlier.

