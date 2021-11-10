Chart of the week: Rising hospitality wages

When workers are in short supply, employers have to pay more. That's happening in the leisure and hospitality sector, where hourly wages have risen 11.2% in the past year, compared with an economy-wide increase of 4.9%.
The industry includes restaurants, bars, casinos and entertainment venues. Leisure and hospitality workers earned an average of $19.04 an hour in October, up from $16.71 two years earlier.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today