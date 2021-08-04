Chart of the week: S&P 500 earnings

One reason the stock market has been hovering near record highs lately: Corporate earnings have been strong. With more than half of the companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 reporting, second-quarter profits are expected to be up 83% year-over-year.
That follows a first quarter when profits more than doubled. The comparison, of course, is with the depths of the pandemic-induced recession in 2020, but the results have been better than expected. According to FactSet, 88% of companies reporting so far have delivered positive earnings surprises
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.