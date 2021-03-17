Chart of the week: Shift to e-commerce

The transition from brick-and-mortar stores to e-commerce began before COVID-19, but the pandemic has accelerated the trend. In St. Louis, this has shown up as a decrease in retail jobs but an increase in a sector covering transportation, warehousing and utilities. Think of warehouses like the ones Amazon has opened around the region, and all the truck drivers who move the goods from the warehouse to your house.
As of January, the metro area had lost 2,900 retail jobs in the past year, while the category that includes warehousing and transportation grew by 3,800 jobs. It's one of the few growth industries right now.