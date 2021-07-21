Chart of the week: Shortest recession

With the official declaration that the COVID-19 recession ended in April of last year , we now know that the economic downturn was the shortest in U.S. history. It lasted just two months.

How does that compare to other recent recessions? The so-called Great Recession, which began in late 2007 and ended in mid-2009, dragged on for 18 months, or nine times as long as last year's slump. A six-month recession in 1980 held the previous record for brevity, but it was followed a year later by a much longer "double-dip" recession.