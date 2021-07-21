 Skip to main content
Chart of the week: Shortest recession
Chart of the week: Shortest recession

With the official declaration that the COVID-19 recession ended in April of last year, we now know that the economic downturn was the shortest in U.S. history. It lasted just two months.

Length of recessions since 1960

How does that compare to other recent recessions? The so-called Great Recession, which began in late 2007 and ended in mid-2009, dragged on for 18 months, or nine times as long as last year's slump. A six-month recession in 1980 held the previous record for brevity, but it was followed a year later by a much longer "double-dip" recession.

