Chart of the week: Speedy house sales
As we've reported a few times recently, sellers are in firm control of the St. Louis area housing market. They're getting offers above asking price, and the average price of a house in St. Louis County jumped 20% in the past year.

St. Louis housing days on market

Another indication of the extreme seller's market: As of May, the average house was on the market just 23 days before the seller accepted an offer. In early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the average listing sat on the market about two months.

Sports