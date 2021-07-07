Chart of the week: Speedy house sales

As we've reported a few times recently, sellers are in firm control of the St. Louis area housing market. They're getting offers above asking price, and the average price of a house in St. Louis County jumped 20% in the past year.
Another indication of the extreme seller's market: As of May, the average house was on the market just 23 days before the seller accepted an offer. In early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the average listing sat on the market about two months.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
