Chart of the week: St. Louis public companies

With three new listings in three months, the St. Louis region's count of public companies is rising for the first time since 2014.

Core & Main completed an initial public offering in July and two other firms, Nerdy and Benson Hill, merged with blank-check companies last month to gain New York Stock Exchange listings. That boosts the count of local public companies to 32, the most in four years. (One company, Aegion, was acquired this year but we're also counting Post Holdings Partnering Corp., launched by food maker Post Holdings, as a St. Louis company. Its headquarters may move elsewhere when it merges with an operating business.)