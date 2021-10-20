 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chart of the week: St. Louis public companies
0 comments

Chart of the week: St. Louis public companies

{{featured_button_text}}

With three new listings in three months, the St. Louis region's count of public companies is rising for the first time since 2014.

Public companies in the St. Louis area

Core & Main completed an initial public offering in July and two other firms, Nerdy and Benson Hill, merged with blank-check companies last month to gain New York Stock Exchange listings. That boosts the count of local public companies to 32, the most in four years. (One company, Aegion, was acquired this year but we're also counting Post Holdings Partnering Corp., launched by food maker Post Holdings, as a St. Louis company. Its headquarters may move elsewhere when it merges with an operating business.)

Even with this year's uptick, the public-company count has shrunk dramatically over the decades. In 2000, 75 area companies were listed on major exchanges.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News