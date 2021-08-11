Chart of the week: Startup businesses

The coronavirus pandemic, predictably, put a damper on business formation activity in the spring of 2020. Startups sprang to life last summer , though, and the Census Bureau's count of new business applications jumped 20% last year.

In Missouri, business applications jumped 19% last year and have accelerated this year: In the first half of 2021, they're 51% ahead of the 2019 pace. Illinois' entrepreneurial surge is even stronger: Business applications were up 47% last year and 88%, compared with 2019, in the first half of this year.