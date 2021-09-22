 Skip to main content
Chart of the week: Traffic tieups
If there was a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was visible on the nation's urban highways. Traffic congestion dropped to a 31-year low, according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. 

Traffic congestion 1991-2021

In St. Louis, the average commuter wasted 33 hours being stuck in traffic last year, compared with 46 hours in 2019. That's 15 minutes per week of free time gained by each  metro-area worker who still had to hit the road last year.

Across all U.S. metro areas, the gain was even more dramatic: Time lost to congestion fell by half, to 27 hours last year from 54 hours in 2019. 

