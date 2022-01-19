Chart of the week: Unemployment by race

Through good times and bad, unemployment has remained higher for Blacks and Latinos than for whites.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, joblessness peaked at 18.8% for Latinos and 16.6% for Blacks, but just 14.1% for whites. As of December, those rates had fallen to 3.2% for whites, 4.9% for Hispanics and 7.1% for Blacks.
Economists say the disparate labor-market outcomes reflect the long-lasting legacy of segregation and discrimination.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
