 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chart of the week: Unemployment by race

{{featured_button_text}}

Through good times and bad, unemployment has remained higher for Blacks and Latinos than for whites.

Unemployment rate by race

When the pandemic hit in 2020, joblessness peaked at 18.8% for Latinos and 16.6% for Blacks, but just 14.1% for whites. As of December, those rates had fallen to 3.2% for whites, 4.9% for Hispanics and 7.1% for Blacks. 

Economists say the disparate labor-market outcomes  reflect the long-lasting legacy of segregation and discrimination.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News