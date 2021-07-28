Chart of the week: Used car prices

Used cars aren't necessarily cheap transportation any more. As of June, prices had soared 45% in the past year, according to the Consumer Price Index, and the average list price was approaching $25,000.

The price spike is happening partly because a shortage of semiconductor chips has hampered production of new autos. Another factor: Rental-car companies sold a lot of their inventory last year, pushing prices down, but are holding on to all their vehicles now because of the rebound in travel. Relief may be on the way: Used car prices fell a bit in the first two weeks of July, according to Manheim Consulting.