Chart of the week: Wage growth by county

Average wages have grown during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean employers are handing out big raises. In large part, the increase reflects the disappearance of jobs in relatively low-wage industries, such as hospitality and retailing.

Last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released wage figures by county for 2020. Among the larger counties in the St. Louis area, St. Louis County had the fastest growth, 13.5%. The Illinois counties of St. Clair and Madison had the slowest growth rates at 7.5% and 9.8%, respectively.

St. Louis County had the region's highest average wage during the fourth quarter, at $1,391 a week. St. Louis County was close behind at $1,359, followed by St. Clair County ($1,204), St. Charles County ($1,030) and Madison County ($990).

