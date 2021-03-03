Chart of the week: Wages by county

The federal government released employment statistics for the nation's largest counties last week and, not surprisingly, they show steep job losses throughout the St. Louis area.
The numbers for last year's third quarter also show average wages rising, but that doesn't mean everybody got big raises. The pandemic disrupted a lot of jobs in low-wage industries, like restaurants and hotels, and the average goes up when those are removed from the calculation.
The city of St. Louis had both the area's steepest job loss and smallest wage gain, but the city still has the region's highest average wage: $1,211 a week.