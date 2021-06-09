 Skip to main content
Chart of the week: Workforce participation
Chart of the week: Workforce participation

Every time I talk to an employer lately, the conversation inevitably turns to the worker shortage. Owners of  manufacturers and restaurants say they can't fill open positions, and St. Louis' city pools can't find enough lifeguards.

Labor force participation rate

The problem is that millions of Americans are not looking for work, whether because of child-care issues or because they're happy to collect enhanced unemployment benefits. The labor force participation rate — the percentage of Americans over age 16 who are working or seeking a job — dropped from 63.3% in February 2020 to as low as 60.2% two months later. At 61.6%, it's still well below pre-pandemic levels. Each percentage point represents more than 2 million people who are, or are not, looking for a job.

