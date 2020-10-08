 Skip to main content
Chatillion-DeMenil Mansion
Chatillion-DeMenil Mansion

Join the experts online for “Mirrors and Mystics 3.0: Spooky Science and Spiritual Skills,” a discussion of topics including ethical implications of Frankenstein’s monster, spiritual practices of the Victorian era and tarot card readings. The $25 ticket includes access to all lectures, as well as a daytime tour of the mansion when it reopens.

When 6 p.m. Oct. 17, 5 p.m. Oct. 18 • Where demenil.org/mirrors-and-mystics • How much $15-$25

