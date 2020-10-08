Chatillion-DeMenil Mansion

Join the experts online for “Mirrors and Mystics 3.0: Spooky Science and Spiritual Skills,” a discussion of topics including ethical implications of Frankenstein’s monster, spiritual practices of the Victorian era and tarot card readings. The $25 ticket includes access to all lectures, as well as a daytime tour of the mansion when it reopens.
When 6 p.m. Oct. 17, 5 p.m. Oct. 18 • Where demenil.org/mirrors-and-mystics • How much $15-$25
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.