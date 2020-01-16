Cheer for Louie — or 28 other team mascots

Players from all the NHL teams come together to play in the All-Star Game, and so do their mascots: Louie from the Blues, of course, along with Bernie, Bailey, Sparky, Gritty, S.J. Sharkie — all 29 of them (two teams don't have mascots). The costumed creatures will compete in four days of relay races, musical chairs, jousting and actual ice hockey, which, as you’d imagine, gets awkward. In between competitions, the mascots will roam the Fan Fair, greeting fans and posing for photos. “There’s a lot of people in St. Louis who are fans from other cities — fans of other teams," Mayer says. "(The All-Star Game) sort of brings out a lot of different uniforms and people’s allegiances.”