Cheer for Louie — or 28 other team mascots

Players from all the NHL teams come together to play in the All-Star Game, and so do their mascots: Louie from the Blues, of course, along with Bernie, Bailey, Sparky, Gritty, S.J. Sharkie — all 29 of them (two teams don't have mascots). The costumed creatures will compete in four days of relay races, musical chairs, jousting and actual ice hockey, which, as you’d imagine, gets awkward. In between competitions, the mascots will roam the Fan Fair, greeting fans and posing for photos. “There’s a lot of people in St. Louis who are fans from other cities — fans of other teams," Mayer says. "(The All-Star Game) sort of brings out a lot of different uniforms and people’s allegiances.”
The mascot roster:
Western Conference, Central Division • Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks); Bernie (Colorado Avalanche); Victor E. Green (Dallas Stars); Nordy (Minnesota Wild); Gnash (Nashville Predators); Louie (Blues); Moose (Winnipeg Jets)
Western Conference, Pacific Division • Wild Wing (Anaheim Ducks); Howler (Arizona Coyotes); Harvey the Hound (Calgary Flames); Hunter (Edmonton Oilers); Bailey (Los Angeles Kings); S.J. Sharkie (San Jose Sharks); Fin (Vancouver Canucks); Chance (Vegas Golden Knights)
Eastern Conference, Metropolitan Division • Stormy (Carolina Hurricanes); Stinger (Columbus Blue Jackets); NJ Devil (New Jersey Devils); Sparky (New York Islanders); Gritty (Philadelphia Flyers); Iceburgh (Pittsburgh Penguins); Slapshot (Washington Capitals)
Eastern Conference, Atlantic Division • Blades (Boston Bruins); Sabretooth (Buffalo Sabres); Stanley C. Panther (Florida Panthers); Youppi (Montreal Canadiens); SpartaCat (Ottawa Senators); ThunderBug (Tampa Bay Lightning); Carlton (Toronto Maple Leafs)