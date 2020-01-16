You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cheer for Louie — or 28 other team mascots
0 comments

Cheer for Louie — or 28 other team mascots

All our Winter Warm-Up coverage for 99¢
NHL All Star Hockey

Mascots of various NHL teams play Broom Ball at the 2017 NHL Fan Fair in Los Angeles. 

Players from all the NHL teams come together to play in the All-Star Game, and so do their mascots: Louie from the Blues, of course, along with Bernie, Bailey, Sparky, Gritty, S.J. Sharkie — all 29 of them (two teams don't have mascots). The costumed creatures will compete in four days of relay races, musical chairs, jousting and actual ice hockey, which, as you’d imagine, gets awkward. In between competitions, the mascots will roam the Fan Fair, greeting fans and posing for photos. “There’s a lot of people in St. Louis who are fans from other cities — fans of other teams," Mayer says. "(The All-Star Game) sort of brings out a lot of different uniforms and people’s allegiances.”

The mascot roster:

Western Conference, Central Division • Tommy Hawk (Chicago Blackhawks); Bernie (Colorado Avalanche); Victor E. Green (Dallas Stars); Nordy (Minnesota Wild); Gnash (Nashville Predators); Louie (Blues); Moose (Winnipeg Jets)

Western Conference, Pacific Division • Wild Wing (Anaheim Ducks); Howler (Arizona Coyotes); Harvey the Hound (Calgary Flames); Hunter (Edmonton Oilers); Bailey (Los Angeles Kings); S.J. Sharkie (San Jose Sharks); Fin (Vancouver Canucks); Chance (Vegas Golden Knights)

Eastern Conference, Metropolitan Division • Stormy (Carolina Hurricanes); Stinger (Columbus Blue Jackets); NJ Devil (New Jersey Devils); Sparky (New York Islanders); Gritty (Philadelphia Flyers); Iceburgh (Pittsburgh Penguins); Slapshot (Washington Capitals)

Eastern Conference, Atlantic Division • Blades (Boston Bruins); Sabretooth (Buffalo Sabres); Stanley C. Panther (Florida Panthers); Youppi (Montreal Canadiens); SpartaCat (Ottawa Senators); ThunderBug (Tampa Bay Lightning); Carlton (Toronto Maple Leafs)

NHL Fan Fair

When • 3-10 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26

Where • Midway, ballroom and other portions of Union Station, 1820 Market Street

How much • $12-$20 for adults, $10-$18 for children, seniors, college students and military; free for ages 2 and under 

More info • nhl.com/fanfair

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports