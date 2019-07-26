Subscribe for 99¢
Beef Canape with medium-rare beef tenderloin, bleu cheese smear and scallions on French bread, from Opera House Bistro. Photo by Micah Usher

The Opera House Bistro is located in the heart of Red Bud. The first floor hosts a full-service restaurant providing casual/fine dining that complements any occasion. Be sure to order the house-made New York Style cheesecake for dessert! Families and groups are welcome, but The Opera House still provides intimate settings for a special date night. With banquet and party rooms, there are many options to meet customer’s needs. Visit operahousebistro.com or call (618) 282-1860 for more information. 

 Runners-up for cheesecake: Ahne’s Bakery, Kruta Bakery 

Runners-up for desserts: Bella Milano Edwardsville, Cleveland Heath, Kruta Bakery

Runner-up for seafood: Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill

Runners-up for specialty restaurant: Aroy Thai Cuisine, Bann Thai, Cleveland-Heath, Los Gauchos Argentinean Steakhouse

Runners-up for steak: 1818 Chophouse-O’Fallon, Andria’s Steakhouse, Cleveland-Heath,  Valentine’s Restaurant

