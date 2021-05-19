Cheesesteaks from Phillies Cheesesteaks

Mel Harlston offers a variety of cheesesteaks at his takeout-only University City shop, chicken teriyaki and buffalo chicken among them. But the signature dish is the daringly named Phillies Authentic Cheesesteak: steak, Cheez Whiz and sautéed onion. Authentic? Ask a Philadelphian. Delicious? Absolutely.
Where Phillies Cheesesteaks, 6800 Olive Boulevard, Unit F, University City • More info 314-925-8676; philliescheesesteaks.com
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
