Cheesesteaks from Phillies Cheesesteaks
Cheesesteaks from Phillies Cheesesteaks

phillies sandwich

The Phillies Authentic Cheesesteak from Phillies Cheesesteaks in University City. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Mel Harlston offers a variety of cheesesteaks at his takeout-only University City shop, chicken teriyaki and buffalo chicken among them. But the signature dish is the daringly named Phillies Authentic Cheesesteak: steak, Cheez Whiz and sautéed onion. Authentic? Ask a Philadelphian. Delicious? Absolutely.

Where Phillies Cheesesteaks, 6800 Olive Boulevard, Unit F, University City • More info 314-925-8676; philliescheesesteaks.com

Read: Phillies Cheesesteaks is a sandwich whiz, Whiz wit' or not

