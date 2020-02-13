Who • Chad Jacobs, 46, grew up in Chesterfield, lives in Webster Groves
More info • chefbananas.com
Family • Wife Dana, a birth photographer; daughters Amelie, 7, and Aria, 4
His act • A food-themed entertainment show featuring magic, music, dancing and “just a lot of silliness,” he says. He wears a yellow chef hat, yellow Crocs and brings a bunch of banana props, including real bananas. “It’s whatever I can do to get people to laugh. When it comes to entertainment, I feel like it’s a time where as a performer you should be able to connect with people and get them somewhere else for the duration of your show.”
How he got started • A relative newcomer to the children’s entertainment scene, Jacobs didn’t perform as Chef Bananas until 2016. He loved magic as a kid and studied communications in college, thinking he’d go to law school. He worked for his family’s restaurant, Cicero’s, in University City, and also spent time in Colorado managing bands, managing a Mexican restaurant, owning a bakery and working as a professional poker player. He returned to St. Louis and worked for Cicero's and continued to dabble in magic, coming up with the character of Chef Bananas. He did his first magic show at the restaurant in 2016, and the restaurant closed the following year. He developed a Chef Bananas website and started cold-calling preschools and libraries, working to put Chef Bananas on the road. He did 100 shows in his first eight months.
Family reaction • “My wife specifically tells me somewhat regularly and other people that she is just in shock, that this is the person that I am? I was not this person. She didn’t realize I had this silly side to me.” He said he tries out new tricks on his daughters and that they love it, and his 7-year-old wants to know how every magic trick works, though he’s figuring out how far to take that with her. “She’s at the point where she can give me input, and good input. It’s pretty amazing.” He’s learning how to be a ventriloquist and has a monkey puppet and a brand new, custom-made banana puppet.
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter