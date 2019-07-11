When 8 p.m. Friday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com
The fall of 2016 proved devastating for comedian Chelsea Handler. She had been envisioning the first woman in the Oval Office, but that ended up going in a very different direction. Living in President Donald Trump’s world changed her and inspired the New York Times bestselling author to pen “Life Will Be the Death of Me,” accompanied by “Life Will Be the Death of Me: Chelsea Handler’s Sit-Down Comedy Tour.” The live show features Handler discussing stories from the book and more. By Kevin C. Johnson