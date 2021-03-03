Chester Lampkin

Then • I did two stints at KSDK in St. Louis. First, I was the weekend morning meteorologist from 2012 to 2015. I took a break to work abroad in New Zealand. Then I returned as a weekday morning meteorologist from 2017 to 2019. The most memorable thing was working with an amazing team in my hometown. Every day was an opportunity to bring a few smiles and good vibes to the city I still love to this day. Our numerous public appearances were also a highlight along with the extreme weather that St. Louis experiences. Additionally, KSDK was the station I grew up watching in the '80s and '90s, so being able to work with some of the veterans at 5 On Your Side was a dream come true.
Now • I’ve continued living out my dream career on the East Coast, working for the CBS station in Washington, DC WUSA-TV. We are the sister station of KSDK, owned by the same parent company. I’ve covered numerous storms out here, including a couple of hurricanes and tropical storms. I’m still waiting on the next big Nor’easter, which is a big storm that can cripple the East Coast with snow. I’ve also had a firsthand view of the political change and unrest here in D.C. I’m the weekend evening meteorologist, which means no more early morning alarms for me.