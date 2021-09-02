Hours 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday (closed Tuesday)

Ali Thiam brings the cuisine of Senegal and the Ivory Coast to City Foundry. Thiam has previously opened Teranga Grill at St. Louis Union Station and Chez Mathy in Fountain Park.

A self-taught cook who moved to St. Louis from New York after immigrating to the United States, Thiam cites his late mother as one inspiration.

“I used to watch her cook back in the day,” he says. “I think naturally I got the gene from her even though I never cooked.”

Thiam offers a buffet of Senegalese and Ivorian as well as Caribbean (e.g. jerk chicken) dishes that changes daily.

One lineup this week featured the Senegalese dish yassa chicken — one of the country’s two most popular dishes, Thiam says — as well as curry chicken, plantains and beef sambusa.

In his repertoire, he says, “I have so many dishes that I can have a different dish every single day of the week.”