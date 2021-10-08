 Skip to main content
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev (23) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

2021 record: 24-25-7 (6th, Central)

Players to watch: Captain Serious, Jonathan Toews, is back after missing last season with illness. Center prospect Kirby Dach is back after missing most of last season with a wrist injury. Defenseman Seth Jones, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and center Tyler Johnson arrived in trades to join talented wingers Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik in a much-improved team nucleus. 

Outlook: After remaining competitive last season in the face of some crushing injury hits, the Blackhawks should emerge as the NHL’s most improved team. Jones is a bulwark defenseman who can excel on all game facets, and Fleury brings Vezina-caliber goaltending.

