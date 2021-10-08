Chicago Blackhawks

2021 record: 24-25-7 (6th, Central)
Players to watch: Captain Serious, Jonathan Toews, is back after missing last season with illness. Center prospect Kirby Dach is back after missing most of last season with a wrist injury. Defenseman Seth Jones, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and center Tyler Johnson arrived in trades to join talented wingers Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik in a much-improved team nucleus.
Outlook: After remaining competitive last season in the face of some crushing injury hits, the Blackhawks should emerge as the NHL’s most improved team. Jones is a bulwark defenseman who can excel on all game facets, and Fleury brings Vezina-caliber goaltending.