When 8:15 p.m. nightly, Aug. 30-Sept. 5 • Where The Muny, 1 Theatre Drive, Forest Park • How much $18-$110, plus the first-come, first-served free seats • More info muny.org

The Muny closes its abbreviated 103rd season with “Chicago.” Two showgirls kick up a storm of Windy City corruption in this great Broadway musical, which inspired an Oscar-winning film. With Sarah Bowden, J. Harrison Ghee, Emily Skinner, James T. Lane and Adam Heller. Directed by Denis Jones. By Calvin Wilson