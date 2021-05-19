 Skip to main content
Chicken gangjeong from Fire Chicken
Chicken gangjeong from Fire Chicken

Fire Chicken in Overland

Chicken gangjeong from Fire Chicken in Overland 

 Photo by Cheyenne Boone, Post-Dispatch

Korean chicken gangjeong is the specialty of Fire Chicken, which Michelle and Sungmin Baik opened last August in Overland. The bite-sized pieces of fried chicken come in your choice of three sauces. I'm torn between the complex sweetness of the Fire sauce or the more direct chile punch of the Red sauce. Order one of each.

Where Fire Chicken, 10200 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-551-2123; facebook.com/FireChickenSTL

Read: Fire Chicken, serving Korean chicken gangjeong, now open in Overland

