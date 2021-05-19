Chicken gangjeong from Fire Chicken

Korean chicken gangjeong is the specialty of Fire Chicken, which Michelle and Sungmin Baik opened last August in Overland. The bite-sized pieces of fried chicken come in your choice of three sauces. I'm torn between the complex sweetness of the Fire sauce or the more direct chile punch of the Red sauce. Order one of each.
Where Fire Chicken, 10200 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-551-2123; facebook.com/FireChickenSTL
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today