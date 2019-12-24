Children in the crossfire

Kennedi Powell, 3, near her father’s car. Xavier Usanga, 7, in his backyard. Jurnee Thompson, 8, outside a neighborhood restaurant. Zion Israel, 2, in her family apartment.
They were some of the 21 young people aged 17 or younger who were killed by gunfire in St. Louis city and county this year. The deaths brought unwanted national attention to a city that is already a regular on the homicide dishonor roll. But other than the common thread of dead children and guns, no one can seem to make sense of it.
Nine of the victims were 14 or younger. Thirteen were killed in the city, eight in the county.
Kennedi, Xavier and Jurnee died in drive-by shootings or from stray bullets. Federal investigators said a man in custody on another offense has confessed to firing the shot that killed Xavier, but city prosecutors said they need more evidence. Zion accidentally shot herself with a pistol owned by her father, who has been charged. There have been no arrests in the other two cases.
In one five-day period in June, four children 16 years or younger were killed in the city. The shootings were unrelated.
While police officers and elected officials scramble for ideas, Dawn Usanga, the mother of Xavier, tried to console herself with these chilling words: “In a way, I’m kind of happy he died at 7. These streets didn’t have a chance to ruin him.”
The city has recorded 193 homicides so far this year, including 11 children who were 16 years or younger. Police officials said more than half of all murders originate in drug disputes. Young children can become innocent collateral damage, although city Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards, a former circuit judge, said that some of some teenage victims “were engaged in criminal behaviors themselves.”
In August, relatives and friends of young murder victims held a vigil in the North Pointe Neighborhood. Natalie Allen, 7, held this sign: “Kids’ Lives Matter.”