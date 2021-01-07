Chinese Culture Days, ‘Origami in the Garden’

When April • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much To be announced • More info missouribotanicalgarden.org
The Missouri Botanical Garden was one of the city’s first institutions to cancel one of its long-favorite festivals. In mid-March, garden officials knew they couldn’t pull off the popular Chinese Culture Days, which draws more than 8,000 people daily in late April. The 2021 festival would include the opening of “Origami in the Garden,” an exhibit by Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box and other artists featuring their large-scale metal sculptures of cranes, boats, ponies and butterflies. “Origami in the Garden” is scheduled to run April 17 through Oct. 10. Origami After Hours, an evening event, will run May 27 through Aug. 27. Plans for Chinese Culture Days are up in the air; the event may happen later this year. Construction continues on the new $92 million Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center, which will be complete in 2022. The garden remains open, and the Ridgway Center faces the wrecking ball in late January. VSH