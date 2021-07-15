 Skip to main content
Chingy, St. Louis hip-hop artist
The “Right Thurr” rapper performed at the venue for Super Jam in 2008 and 2010.

“I remember having a show in Florida, and I also had Super Jam booked, and at the last minute I didn’t think we could find a flight to St. Louis, so we had to take a private jet and fly into St. Louis for Super Jam. Right when we got there, I ran into City Spud from St. Lunatics. He’d just got out (of prison in 2008). Before he got locked up, we were working on music. This was my first time seeing him after his release."

"It was my first time on that stage. It’s not the normal concert hall. It was pretty cool.”

