When 7 p.m. Dec. 12 • Where St. Peter’s Cathedral, 200 West Harrison Street, Belleville • How much $10-$20 • More info 618-791-7122; singmasterworks.org

Masterworks Chorale & Children’s Choruses present “Christmas at the Cathedral,” under the direction of Stephen Mager. The program includes Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols,” featuring harpist Megan Stout and organist Martin Cooper. By Daniel Durchholz