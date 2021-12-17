When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $30-$85; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; bachsociety.org

Now in his 35th season at the helm, artistic director A. Dennis Sparger leads the Bach Society Chorus and Orchestra in its annual Christmas Candlelight Concert at Powell Symphony Hall. The program features popular carols, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols” with Grammy Award-winning baritone Nathan Gunn, and the world premiere of a piece honoring Sparger by Mack Wilberg. By Daniel Durchholz