Christmas Wonderland

When Nov. 27-Dec. 27; 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where Rock Springs Park, 2116 College Avenue, Alton • How much Suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans, $1 per person for parties of 10 or more • More info 1-800-258-6645; visitalton.com

The “Grandpa Gang” has hung more than 4 million lights at Rock Springs Park for its annual display. Drive through and check out hundreds of scenes that include cascading waterfalls and lighted trees. Because of social distancing guidelines, there will not be a walk-through night, an enchanted forest or Santa visits this season.