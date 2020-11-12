 Skip to main content
Christmas Wonderland
When Nov. 27-Dec. 27; 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where Rock Springs Park, 2116 College Avenue, Alton • How much Suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans, $1 per person for parties of 10 or more • More info 1-800-258-6645; visitalton.com

The “Grandpa Gang” has hung more than 4 million lights at Rock Springs Park for its annual display. Drive through and check out hundreds of scenes that include cascading waterfalls and lighted trees. Because of social distancing guidelines, there will not be a walk-through night, an enchanted forest or Santa visits this season.

Nighttime parades

For a chance to see Santa and watch colorfully illuminated displays roll through the streets, check out some of these nighttime parades, a few of which have become “reverse” parades, meaning spectators drive past stationary decorations and lights.

• Washington, 6 p.m. Nov. 27

• Highland, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 (reverse parade)

• Wentzville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

• Festus-Crystal City, 7 p.m. Nov. 30

• Pevely-Herculaneum, 7 p.m. Dec. 3

• Union, 6 p.m. Dec. 11

• Collinsville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 (reverse parade)

• De Soto, 6 p.m. Dec. 5

• St. Clair, 6 p.m. Dec. 12

