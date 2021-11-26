When 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; Nov. 26-Dec. 27 • Where Rock Springs Park, 2116 College Avenue, Alton • How much Suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans, $1 per person for parties of 10 or more • More info 1-800-258-6645; visitalton.com

The “Grandpa Gang” has hung more than 4 million lights at Rock Springs Park for its annual Christmas Wonderland display. Drive through and check out hundreds of scenes that include cascading waterfalls and lighted trees. In one display, a likeness of Alton legend Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest man, places a star atop a Christmas tree; in another, a Piasa Bird arrives carrying a bag of gifts. The park will allow visitors to experience the event on foot Nov. 29. By Valerie Schremp Hahn