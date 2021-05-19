Churros from El Papi Churro

El Papi Churro is the newest of the ventures on this list, but Carol and Junior Lara's mobile pop-up is such giddy fun I had to include it. Inspired by a visit to Carol's family in Peru, the pop-up serves churros with manjar blanco (Peruvian dulce de leche) as well as in combinations like Cinnamon Toast Crunch with honey and sweetened condensed milk. Look for El Papi next at the Ferguson Farmers Market on May 29.
More info elpapichurro.stl.com
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
