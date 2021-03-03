Cindy Preszler

Then • I was the chief meteorologist from 1998 to 2016 at KSDK. I feel very fortunate to have worked with some of the best broadcasters and meteorologists in the country there. Some of my favorite times include doing shows with Kay Quinn, Mike Bush and Frank Cusumano at Busch stadium for the Cardinal’s playoff games in October. We hated the cold but still had so much fun cheering on the Cards and fans. Kay and I were so bundled up, we looked like Randy in “A Christmas Story.” I loved doing emcee work for the various charities, speaking engagements and parades. St. Louis viewers are so generous with their support, and we enjoyed talking with them at every occasion. I had the opportunity to meet big stars like Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien. But of course, so many of my favorite memories are about the weather. I couldn’t have done my best work without my colleagues and very good friends Mike Roberts, Scott Connell, Chester Lampkin, Anthony Slaughter, Jessica Quick, Ric Kearbey, Bree Smith and Garry Seith. All the folks I worked with at KSDK are family to me and always will be.
Now • After a year of running my own weather website, WeatherSTL.com, I realized how much I missed working in TV. So, I accepted an offer from WFTX Fox 4 in Fort Myers, Florida. We moved down here in January of 2019. Now I’m doing the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. weathercasts Monday through Friday. I couldn’t be happier to be living in paradise. The weather is sunny and warm, but look out for those hurricanes. I still have a bit of a love affair going with St. Louis. We miss all our family and friends back home but enjoy having them come visit, at least after COVID has passed.