Description: Founded by Christopher Thiemet in 2007, Circa was originally dedicated to a niche market of the St. Louis area, with a special focus on historic architecture and vintage properties found within the city.
Recognized for having one of the city's "Coolest Office Spaces" by the St. Louis Business Journal, today Circa has locations at 3353 Roger Place in Tower Grow, 601 East Lockwood in Webster Groves and 7801 Forsyth, Suite 200 in Clayton.
Sector: Real estate
Headquarters: Clayton
Year Founded: 2007
Employees: 50
Website: circastl.com