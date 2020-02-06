City Museum ‘Tunnel of Love’

When 7-11 p.m. Feb. 14 • Where City Museum, 750 North 16th Street • How much $20 in advance, $25 at the door (if tickets remain) • More info citymuseum.org/events
Airbrush tattoos, tarot readings, specialty cocktails and an aphrodisiac tasting menu by Patrice Hill — what more do you need to set the mood for a Valentine’s Day spent at City Museum? At the “Tunnel of Love” art installation and sale curated by Jackson Kissel, City Museum will treat guests (21 and older) to “a Valentine’s Day party that doesn’t suck.” Dead Wax Records STL will spin vinyl in the Vault Room, and Owen Ragland Music will play in the Cabin Inn. City Museum staples skeeball and pinball will be available, of course, and guests will be able to climb and slide in the museum. Enjoy a nightcap next door at the Last Hotel before heading to your room. Food and drinks are not included in the cost of admission.
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter