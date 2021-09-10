 Skip to main content
City Nights: Adult Game Night
City Nights: Adult Game Night

When 7-11 p.m. Sept. 10 • Where City Museum, 750 North 16th Street • How much $25, ages 21 and up only • More info citymuseum.org/events/city-nights

Join a maybe-not-single-for-long Colin O’Brien at City Museum for its second City Nights celebration. It’s your chance to speed date with O’Brien, of datecolinobrien.com, plus play carnival games and mingle with other guests on the City Museum rooftop. Will you ride the Big Eli Ferris wheel or slide down a slide with a certain, special someone? By Valerie Schremp Hahn

