When 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, Aug. 15 • Where City Museum, 750 North 16th Street • How much $8-$10; 21 and up only • More info citymuseum.org/events/city-nights
When Bob Cassilly and his crew began constructing City Museum in the 1990s, they’d gather on the rooftop after work to relax and plan the next day’s doings. That was the inspiration behind a new series of adults-only themed nights on the rooftop at City Museum. Join the crew 11 stories up for a casual evening of local food, bands and beverages. Guests will have full access to the installations on the rooftop, including the Ferris wheel. (In the event of rain, the event moves to the third floor.) By Valerie Schremp Hahn