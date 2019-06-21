Description: The City of St. Charles School District provides preschool through grade 12 education to approximately 5,000 district students residing within our school district boundaries. Six elementary schools are housed throughout our community, as well as a 5th/6th grade intermediate school, a 7th/8th grade middle school, two high schools, and an alternative high school program. The St. Charles School District is home to Lewis and Clark Career Center providing career and technical training to high school students from all five St. Charles County school districts. A comprehensive array of courses are offered through the District’s Adult and Community Education Program.
Sector: Education
Headquarters: St. Charles
Year Founded: 1846
Employees: 902
Website: stcharlessd.org